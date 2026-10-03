Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

Russia said on Saturday it would continue to carry out targeted retaliatory strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and urged foreign nationals and diplomats to leave ‌the capital.



In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that "in response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist acts against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our country, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to systematically carry ⁠out targeted strikes on military facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities".



"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again warns foreign nationals, including diplomatic mission staff, against staying in Ukraine or travelling to its territory.



"Responsibility for any adverse consequences lies entirely with those who ignore this warning," the ministry said.



Reuters