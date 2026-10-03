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Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday
World News
03-10-2026 | 10:37
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Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday
Yemen's Houthis said Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on capital Sanaa on Saturday, the group's media reported, as the country's revived civil war escalated further.
Al-Masirah TV said "Saudi enemy aircraft" targeted the Houthi-held capital, without providing details on casualties. Saudi forces hit Sanaa for the first time in years on Thursday, Houthi media reported.
AFP
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