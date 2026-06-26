Iran deal grants access to nuclear inspectors: IAEA chief

Middle East News
26-06-2026 | 03:24
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Iran deal grants access to nuclear inspectors: IAEA chief
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Iran deal grants access to nuclear inspectors: IAEA chief

The interim U.S.-Iran peace accord gives U.N. nuclear inspectors access to Iran, the watchdog's top official said on Friday, after Tehran indicated key sites would remain off-limits until a final deal with Washington was reached and sanctions lifted.

The U.S. and Iran last week signed a memorandum of understanding paving the way for 60 days of talks to resolve thornier issues, including those related to Iran's nuclear program. Iran's ⁠deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday there were no plans to grant access to inspectors.

But International Atomic Energy Agency boss Rafael Grossi said on Friday that inspections had to happen.

"There is an agreement and to comply with that agreement, the IAEA will have to have access and inspect," he told a press conference in Japan. "We hope to be there soon."


Reuters
 

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Iran

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Nuclear

Inspectors

IAEA

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