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Cornell president vows review in wake of alleged student gang rape
World News
04-10-2026 | 12:16
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Cornell president vows review in wake of alleged student gang rape
The president of Cornell University voiced support Saturday for an external review of the institution facing widespread outcry over the alleged gang rape of a student in 2024.
"In conjunction with our board of trustees, I welcome the independent review by an outside law firm into all aspects of Cornell's handling of the 2024 matter," President Michael Kotlikoff said in a video shared on Cornell's website.
The incident was detailed in a graphic lawsuit filed last month, drawing harsh backlash against the Ivy League institution and New York prosecutors for not filing any criminal charges against the accused perpetrators.
The plaintiff claimed in the civil suit that she was drugged with ketamine, assaulted, and raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity, a social club for male students.
"This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our history, and I know many of you are angry, saddened, and struggling," Kotlikoff continued.
"What happened to Jane Doe in 2024 is deeply disturbing and will weigh heavily on our community for years to come."
The criminal investigation into the gang rape was reopened Monday, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointing the state's top prosecutor, Attorney General Letitia James, to lead the effort.
Hochul slammed how the initial investigation into the complainant's claims unfolded at Cornell, which is located in Ithaca in central New York state.
"She sat for hours and told (police) exactly what happened to her. And according to new reports, she could not have been clearer that she was 100 percent confident that she had been raped," Hochul said.
Kotlikoff said in the video the school supported the decision to reopen the criminal investigation, but added that Cornell "will not wait for the investigation or the review to be completed before we act."
"We will continue taking every step necessary to make Cornell an institution that leads not just in what we say about these issues, but in the work that we do to address them."
AFP
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