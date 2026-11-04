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US midterm result a call to 'unite' to fight cost of living: UK PM
World News
04-11-2026 | 08:42
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US midterm result a call to 'unite' to fight cost of living: UK PM
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday a sweeping victory for Democrats in U.S. midterm elections that weakened President Donald Trump represented an opportunity for the world to "unite" around resolving cost-of-living issues.
"President Trump has accepted the results, and I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all, and that's the cost of living," Burnham told reporters. Burnham added that prices could not be reduced until the U.S. war in Iran "is resolved."
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US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms
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