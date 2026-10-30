The closure of Russia's flagship independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta is part of Russia's "giant military campaign" in Ukraine, the publication's founder and former editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov told AFP Friday.



The paper, whose closure was announced Friday, was "killed" because as "we are staunch opponents of war in any form," the Nobel-prize winner said in an interview, charging that the move was part of "the dismantling of (Russia's) constitution".



AFP