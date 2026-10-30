Novaya Gazeta closure part of Russia's 'giant military campaign': Muratov to AFP

World News
30-10-2026 | 08:06
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Novaya Gazeta closure part of Russia&#39;s &#39;giant military campaign&#39;: Muratov to AFP
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Novaya Gazeta closure part of Russia's 'giant military campaign': Muratov to AFP

The closure of Russia's flagship independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta is part of Russia's "giant military campaign" in Ukraine, the publication's founder and former editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov told AFP Friday.

The paper, whose closure was announced Friday, was "killed" because as "we are staunch opponents of war in any form," the Nobel-prize winner said in an interview, charging that the move was part of "the dismantling of (Russia's) constitution".

AFP

World News

Gazeta

closure

Russia's

'giant

military

campaign':

Muratov

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