US files new torture charges against Venezuela's Maduro, wife

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08-10-2026 | 11:32
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US files new torture charges against Venezuela&#39;s Maduro, wife
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US files new torture charges against Venezuela's Maduro, wife

The United States on Thursday filed new torture charges against ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, bolstering a mounting criminal case against the pair held in U.S. custody.

Maduro and Flores already face drug trafficking and firearms charges in the United States after they were snatched from their Caracas compound in an extraordinary U.S. military raid in January.

AFP

World News

United States

Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

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