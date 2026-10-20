South Korea to withdraw some Ukraine embassy staff after POW row

South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday it decided to withdraw some staff from its embassy in Ukraine, as a diplomatic row deepens over the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.



Following the "recall of (Seoul's) ambassador to Ukraine, a move met with no proactive response from the Ukrainian side -- and in light of the persistent threat of air strikes throughout the country, which makes ensuring the safety of personnel difficult, the government has decided to withdraw some of its diplomatic mission staff," Park Doo-soon, the spokesperson for Seoul's foreign ministry said.



AFP