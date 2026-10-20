France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM

World News
20-10-2026 | 02:12
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France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM
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France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM

France will impose new curfews in areas where needed on Tuesday, the prime minister said after a first night of partial curfews in major cities including the capital Paris.

"Targeted curfews have contributed to calm overnight," Sebastien Lecornu wrote on X. "Tonight new curfews will be decided where the situation requires it. These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors."

AFP

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