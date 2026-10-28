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Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently
Lebanon News
28-10-2026 | 13:08
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Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently
Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport has been without electricity from the public grid since Wednesday morning, forcing it to rely on backup generators to maintain operations, the airport administration said.
In a statement, the administration said it had repeatedly contacted Électricité du Liban (EDL) to inquire about the cause of the outage and when power would be restored.
However, it said it had received only assurances that electricity would be restored, with no action taken and no official explanation provided as of the time of the statement.
The administration warned that continued reliance on backup generators to operate critical facilities was an emergency measure to ensure continuity. It added that the prolonged outage was affecting operational efficiency and service quality while increasing the airport’s operating costs.
It called on EDL and the relevant authorities to urgently restore power and inform airport management of the reasons for the outage and the expected timeline for restoring electricity.
The administration stressed that it remained committed to maintaining services for passengers, airlines and other airport operators despite the exceptional operating conditions, noting that reliable and continuous power supply was essential to sustaining operations at the vital facility.
Lebanon News
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Rafic Hariri International Airport
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