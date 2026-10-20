Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is arriving in Oslo on Tuesday ‌for talks on the war in Ukraine and European security, the Norwegian government and co-host Finland said.



Reuters reported on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve ⁠Witkoff will travel to Norway this week for a round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, and that Zelenskiy and European representatives were expected to attend.



"President Zelenskiy has asked Norway and Finland to arrange a meeting as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, at a critical ‌time ⁠for Ukraine," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.



Finland's President Alexander Stubb said he will attend meetings with Zelenskiy and ⁠Stoere to discuss "Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and the overall security situation in Europe."



⁠Zelenskiy, Stubb and Stoere will hold a press conference later on Tuesday, Norway said.



The ⁠statements from Norway and Finland made no mention of any U.S. or European delegations.



Reuters