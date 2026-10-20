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Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Norway for talks on war, security on Tuesday
World News
20-10-2026 | 02:05
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Norway for talks on war, security on Tuesday
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is arriving in Oslo on Tuesday for talks on the war in Ukraine and European security, the Norwegian government and co-host Finland said.
Reuters reported on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Norway this week for a round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, and that Zelenskiy and European representatives were expected to attend.
"President Zelenskiy has asked Norway and Finland to arrange a meeting as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, at a critical time for Ukraine," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.
Finland's President Alexander Stubb said he will attend meetings with Zelenskiy and Stoere to discuss "Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and the overall security situation in Europe."
Zelenskiy, Stubb and Stoere will hold a press conference later on Tuesday, Norway said.
The statements from Norway and Finland made no mention of any U.S. or European delegations.
Reuters
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