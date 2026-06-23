Trump to attend World Cup final, present trophy: Infantino

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23-06-2026 | 15:40
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Trump to attend World Cup final, present trophy: Infantino
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Trump to attend World Cup final, present trophy: Infantino

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19 and present the trophy to the winners, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Tuesday.

"We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino told Fox and Friends.

AFP

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attend

World

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