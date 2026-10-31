Rubio says he spoke to Lavrov about potential Trump-Putin interaction at APEC

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that he spoke to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of G20 talks and discussed a possible interaction between both countries' leaders next month.



"We spoke just briefly about the opportunity for our leaders to potentially interact at APEC next month," Rubio said, referring to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by China. He stressed that he did not have a formal meeting with Lavrov.



AFP