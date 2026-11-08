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Russia says hit power substations in Ukraine and three ships in Black Sea
World News
08-11-2026 | 11:36
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Russia says hit power substations in Ukraine and three ships in Black Sea
Russia said on Sunday overnight strikes by its forces had hit three cargo vessels that were carrying military goods for Ukraine and two electricity substations, which it said supplied power to the Ukrainian defense industry.
The Defense Ministry said Russian forces had struck a container ship delivering weapons and military equipment to the Black Sea port of Odesa, and another in the port of Chornomorsk, which is in the same southwestern region of Ukraine.
According to the ministry, the second container ship had delivered dual-use cargo to Ukraine. It said a third vessel, a dry cargo ship hit south-west of Odesa, was carrying weapons and military equipment for Ukraine's armed forces.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry’s claims. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
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