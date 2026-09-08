U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said Washington's priority is to protect the interests of Lebanon's Shiite community and help its members return to their villages and homes, following a meeting with Vice President of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib.



“The Shiite community is the most affected by the current situation,” Issa said after the meeting. “It is important for us to deliver the American message to this community and tell it that all we want is its best interests and for its sons to return to their villages and homes.”



Commenting on Israeli attacks, Issa said the U.S. views the situation as involving both an initial attack and a response, arguing that Israel’s actions cannot be assessed without considering how the confrontation began.



“For us, there is one who attacked and one who responded,” Issa said. “We cannot say that Israel is the one attacking without remembering who started first.”



He said the U.S. had previously warned that Israel would respond if attacked, saying: “If you do not attack, Israel will not respond. If you attack, it will respond forcefully.”



“That is what I understood from the Israeli side,” Issa said.