Finance Minister, World Bank review progress on Lebanon’s recovery and reconstruction projects

Lebanon News
29-10-2026 | 07:26
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Finance Minister, World Bank review progress on Lebanon’s recovery and reconstruction projects
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Finance Minister, World Bank review progress on Lebanon’s recovery and reconstruction projects

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber met with a World Bank delegation, including Beirut office director Enrique Armas and infrastructure division director Catherine Sen, to review progress on World Bank-funded recovery and reconstruction projects in Lebanon.

Finance Ministry Director General Georges Maarraoui, Prime Minister's adviser Sateh Arnaout, and Jaber's advisers Claudine Karki and Zeina Kassem attended the meeting.

According to the Finance Ministry, discussions focused on progress in implementing reconstruction projects and the challenges delaying them, particularly administrative procedures, procurement, and the operational capacity of the institutions involved.

The World Bank delegation said contracts worth approximately $65 million are currently undergoing tendering procedures, stressing the need to accelerate priority projects and move toward implementation.

These projects include rehabilitating damaged roads, infrastructure and schools, as well as providing ambulances.

Discussions also addressed challenges facing the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), particularly the need to strengthen its technical and human resources, streamline procurement procedures and accelerate decision-making.

Participants also examined security-related obstacles and difficulties accessing some affected areas, alongside preparations to accommodate additional funding, including €70 million in expected French financing.

They emphasized the importance of directing resources toward urgent projects in affected communities and areas hosting displaced people.

The meeting also covered preparations for a visit by senior World Bank officials scheduled for Nov. 17-18, which will include reviewing project progress and assessing reconstruction needs on the ground.

Jaber stressed the importance of closer coordination between the World Bank, the CDR, and relevant ministries to overcome administrative and technical obstacles.

He emphasized that the priority remains translating international funding into tangible projects that improve citizens' lives and support Lebanon's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Lebanon News

Minister,

World

review

progress

Lebanon’s

recovery

reconstruction

projects

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