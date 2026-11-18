US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses

A pair of U.S. senators on Wednesday warned the Trump administration that "rapidly escalating" AI-enabled cyber threats were outpacing the country's defenses, amid broader concerns about sophisticated agents conducting cyberattacks.



AI industry leaders including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and ‌SpaceX's Elon Musk have called for a coordinated slowdown, following incidents like the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which an AI "swarm" conducted cybersecurity attacks.



On the other hand, AI has discovered flaws in PHP, one of the most widely used internet programming languages. Last month, government websites in Europe and elsewhere went offline after the disclosure of critical PHP vulnerabilities.



Senators Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, and Mike Rounds, a Republican, said the White House should take immediate action to protect critical infrastructure, financial institutions and widely used software.



Reuters