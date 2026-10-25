Brazil vote is between defending national or US flag: Lula

World News
25-10-2026 | 09:43
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Brazil vote is between defending national or US flag: Lula
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Brazil vote is between defending national or US flag: Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday said voters were choosing between a candidate who defended the national flag or one who preferred the U.S. flag, referring to his rightwing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro.

The right "wants to govern with the American flag," the leftist incumbent said after casting his ballot in the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil's presidential runoff.

AFP

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