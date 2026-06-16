Russia should make peace deal, Trump says after 'very good' Zelensky meeting

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16-06-2026 | 09:29
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Russia should make peace deal, Trump says after &#39;very good&#39; Zelensky meeting
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Russia should make peace deal, Trump says after 'very good' Zelensky meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Russia should make a peace deal with Ukraine, adding that he would do what he could to end the war after a "very good" meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Group of Seven leaders at a summit in France.

Trump arrived at the June 15-17 G7 summit in the lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains brandishing a preliminary deal to end the conflict with Iran and with a renewed focus on finishing the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky and European leaders sought to impress upon Trump that Ukraine's fortunes have improved as Kyiv pushes for more support to strengthen its hand in eventual peace talks with Moscow.
Trump cheered the meeting with the Ukrainian leader and other G7 presidents at a closed-door ⁠session on Tuesday.

"I'm gonna do whatever I can," Trump told reporters, adding that too many young men were dying on the battlefield on both sides.

"Look, Russia should make a deal," he added. "I settled eight wars. This was the one I thought was going to be the easiest to settle."


Reuters

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Russia

Peace

Deal

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US

Zelensky

Meeting

G7

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