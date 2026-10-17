Zelensky hopes for meeting with US and Russia during G20 summit

Ukraine, the United States and Russia could meet during a G20 summit in the U.S. but Washington and Moscow have not confirmed the meeting and other venues are also possible, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.



The Group of 20 major economies, which includes the U.S. and Russia but not Ukraine, is due to hold a summit in Miami in December.



"The meeting could then take place in the United States during the G20 summit. But there has been no confirmation yet from either Russia or the United ⁠States. It could also be held in a European country," Zelensky told reporters in a WhatsApp media chat.



He added: "This meeting could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries. The United States has consistently mentioned the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia."







Reuters