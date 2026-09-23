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Russia's Lavrov tells UN Moscow will not 'pause' Ukraine ops
World News
23-09-2026 | 13:06
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Russia's Lavrov tells UN Moscow will not 'pause' Ukraine ops
Moscow will not "pause" its more than four-year war against Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.
"We are not going to have a pause in our special military operation," Lavrov said, accusing Europe of wanting to use a halt to the fighting to "pump the Kyiv regime with weapons."
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