News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Over 3 million attend Pope's final Argentina mass
World News
11-11-2026 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Over 3 million attend Pope's final Argentina mass
Over three million people attended Pope Leo XIV's final Argentine mass on Wednesday, a local government source told AFP, making it the largest turnout during his four-day visit to the country.
"Thank you, Argentina, for welcoming me with open arms," the pontiff said as he bid farewell to the crowd gathered around the Basilica of Lujan, one of the South American country's main Catholic pilgrimage sites.
AFP
World News
million
attend
Pope's
final
Argentina
China tells US ready to strengthen cooperation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
0
Middle East News
02:57
Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as 'terrorist organizations'
Middle East News
02:57
Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as 'terrorist organizations'
0
World News
2026-10-21
Argentina's Milei calls Spain PM Sanchez a 'dictator' in Madrid visit
World News
2026-10-21
Argentina's Milei calls Spain PM Sanchez a 'dictator' in Madrid visit
0
World News
2026-10-15
Pope's doctors say chest X-ray shows 'good recovery' of lung
World News
2026-10-15
Pope's doctors say chest X-ray shows 'good recovery' of lung
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:40
China tells US ready to strengthen cooperation
World News
10:40
China tells US ready to strengthen cooperation
0
World News
09:16
Germany says Ukraine war must end before broader security talks with Russia
World News
09:16
Germany says Ukraine war must end before broader security talks with Russia
0
World News
08:36
Zelensky says meeting US envoys in Dublin on Thursday
World News
08:36
Zelensky says meeting US envoys in Dublin on Thursday
0
World News
08:31
Ukraine chief negotiator says 'significant differences remain' after Russia talks
World News
08:31
Ukraine chief negotiator says 'significant differences remain' after Russia talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-06
Army chief Haykal calls for Israeli withdrawal, vows to preserve Lebanon's internal stability
Lebanon News
2026-11-06
Army chief Haykal calls for Israeli withdrawal, vows to preserve Lebanon's internal stability
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-02
Lebanon’s electricity authority begins cutting power to public institutions, municipalities over unpaid bills
Lebanon News
2026-11-02
Lebanon’s electricity authority begins cutting power to public institutions, municipalities over unpaid bills
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-14
Minister of Information: Solution lies in internationally sponsored negotiations to end war
Lebanon News
2026-04-14
Minister of Information: Solution lies in internationally sponsored negotiations to end war
0
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Drones fall near Dubai airport, injuring four: Government
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Drones fall near Dubai airport, injuring four: Government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
2
Lebanon News
04:43
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
Lebanon News
04:43
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
5
Lebanon News
02:41
LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:41
LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects
7
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
8
Lebanon News
03:11
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
Lebanon News
03:11
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More