Over 3 million attend Pope's final Argentina mass

World News
11-11-2026 | 12:18
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Over 3 million attend Pope&#39;s final Argentina mass
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Over 3 million attend Pope's final Argentina mass

Over three million people attended Pope Leo XIV's final Argentine mass on Wednesday, a local government source told AFP, making it the largest turnout during his four-day visit to the country.

"Thank you, Argentina, for welcoming me with open arms," the pontiff said as he bid farewell to the crowd gathered around the Basilica of Lujan, one of the South American country's main Catholic pilgrimage sites.

AFP

World News

million

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