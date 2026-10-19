China tells citizens travelling to France to 'strengthen safety precautions' over protests

World News
19-10-2026 | 09:38
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China tells citizens travelling to France to &#39;strengthen safety precautions&#39; over protests
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China tells citizens travelling to France to 'strengthen safety precautions' over protests

China has warned citizens travelling to France to be aware of risks and take safety precautions after violent protests across the country, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

China's foreign ministry and the embassy in France urged Chinese citizens to "raise their risk awareness, closely monitor the local situation, strengthen safety precautions, and avoid demonstration areas", according to CCTV.

AFP

World News

tells

citizens

travelling

France

'strengthen

safety

precautions'

protests

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