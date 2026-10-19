News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China tells citizens travelling to France to 'strengthen safety precautions' over protests
World News
19-10-2026 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China tells citizens travelling to France to 'strengthen safety precautions' over protests
China has warned citizens travelling to France to be aware of risks and take safety precautions after violent protests across the country, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.
China's foreign ministry and the embassy in France urged Chinese citizens to "raise their risk awareness, closely monitor the local situation, strengthen safety precautions, and avoid demonstration areas", according to CCTV.
AFP
World News
tells
citizens
travelling
France
'strengthen
safety
precautions'
protests
Russian FM arrives in Tehran: Russian news agencies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-08
US tells citizens to 'exercise heightened vigilance' after Riyadh airport attacks
Middle East News
2026-10-08
US tells citizens to 'exercise heightened vigilance' after Riyadh airport attacks
0
World News
2026-10-07
France summons Iran ambassador over 'disinformation campaign' on school protests: Ministry
World News
2026-10-07
France summons Iran ambassador over 'disinformation campaign' on school protests: Ministry
0
World News
2026-07-30
China tells US of 'serious concern' over latest trade restrictions
World News
2026-07-30
China tells US of 'serious concern' over latest trade restrictions
0
Middle East News
2026-09-05
US ambassador says Israel 'has responsibility' to ensure safety of West Bank Palestinians
Middle East News
2026-09-05
US ambassador says Israel 'has responsibility' to ensure safety of West Bank Palestinians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:16
Russian FM arrives in Tehran: Russian news agencies
World News
07:16
Russian FM arrives in Tehran: Russian news agencies
0
World News
03:56
France's Macron declines interior minister's offer to resign
World News
03:56
France's Macron declines interior minister's offer to resign
0
World News
2026-10-18
Zelensky says spoke to Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner
World News
2026-10-18
Zelensky says spoke to Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner
0
World News
2026-10-18
Zelensky tells NBC 'thankful' US has unblocked intelligence sharing
World News
2026-10-18
Zelensky tells NBC 'thankful' US has unblocked intelligence sharing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-09
Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements
Middle East News
2026-09-09
Arab, Muslim nations welcome UK-led sanctions on Israeli settlements
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters
Lebanon News
10:31
Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-11
Hezbollah MP says direct talks with Israel are 'blatant violation' of constitution
Lebanon News
2026-04-11
Hezbollah MP says direct talks with Israel are 'blatant violation' of constitution
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-22
Lebanon PM says Beirut working for 'complete Israeli withdrawal'
Lebanon News
2026-07-22
Lebanon PM says Beirut working for 'complete Israeli withdrawal'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon-Israel military talks set to take place at US military’s Central Command HQ
Lebanon News
02:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon-Israel military talks set to take place at US military’s Central Command HQ
2
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI
4
Lebanon News
10:31
Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters
Lebanon News
10:31
Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters
5
Lebanon News
08:44
President Aoun calls for tighter security, weapons confiscation and increased security deployment in southern villages
Lebanon News
08:44
President Aoun calls for tighter security, weapons confiscation and increased security deployment in southern villages
6
Lebanon News
05:27
President Aoun meets Arab League Secretary-General, says Lebanon committed to diplomacy
Lebanon News
05:27
President Aoun meets Arab League Secretary-General, says Lebanon committed to diplomacy
7
Middle East News
05:52
At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters
Middle East News
05:52
At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump's election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump's election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More