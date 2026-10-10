Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Donald Trump had made an "unworthy" and "weak" decision by agreeing to accept Russian oil to ease shortages in the United States.



The U.S. leader said earlier that Russia's President Vladimir Putin had agreed to supply diesel fuel to the U.S. and world markets.



Zelensky told reporters: "It is certainly not honest, it is certainly unworthy of our partners, and it is, in my view, a weak decision." His comments came as Ukrainian negotiators were to meet U.S. envoys on Friday and Saturday in the United States.



AFP



