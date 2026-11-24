The United States on Monday added Singapore-based Megaspeed International to a trade blacklist that bars it from purchasing advanced chips, after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was accused of having an affair with a Megaspeed executive alleged to be a Chinese spy.



The company, along with four affiliates in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, was added to the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List for "acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the department said in a filing on the Federal Register.



Huang, 63, stepped down after reports that he had a relationship with Alice Huang -- no relation -- a former executive at Megaspeed, which bought billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips.



He was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO on Monday morning, after U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly insisted he should return to lead a company at the center of the AI revolution.



Monday's designation bars Megaspeed from buying AI chips and other advanced technology without a U.S. government license.



The company has been accused of possibly funneling high-end chips and computing power to China, in contravention of strict U.S. export controls.



U.S. intelligence services have reportedly concluded Alice Huang passed information to Beijing, which has denied the allegations.



Among the seven firms added to the entity list on Monday were Singapore-based Swiftdata -- which is Megaspeed's holding company -- and Megaspeed affiliate Speedmatrix, based in Malaysia.



Another was Singapore-based Apex Enterprise Solutions, a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, which called the move "erroneous."



Apex "has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to U.S. export restrictions. We will seek all legal avenues to protect our rights and reputation," an Alibaba spokesperson told AFP.



Monday's move comes after the Trump administration announced tougher export controls on AI chips last week, closing a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia's most advanced chips remotely.



Alibaba was one of the biggest Chinese customers of California-based Nvidia.



A list published by the U.S. Congress showed that Alibaba had applied for export licenses for nearly 950,000 Nvidia chips as of May.



Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said during the company's earnings call last week that it would pivot towards domestic chips in response to the latest U.S. export restrictions.



Wu also revealed that Alibaba was currently training the next generation of its Qwen models on its in-house T-Head chips. T-Head is Alibaba's chip-design subsidiary.



AFP



