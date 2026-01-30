UN says Houthi seizure of telecom gear threatens Yemen aid

Middle East News
30-01-2026 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN says Houthi seizure of telecom gear threatens Yemen aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN says Houthi seizure of telecom gear threatens Yemen aid

Yemen's Iran‑aligned Houthi paramilitary has removed critical telecommunications equipment belonging to the U.N., the global body said on Friday, warning that further restrictions on its work would fuel a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis, who control areas in north Yemen, entered at least six unstaffed U.N. offices in the capital Sanaa and took telecommunications equipment and several vehicles to an unknown location, the U.N.'s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Julien Harneis said in a statement.

"This equipment is part of the minimum infrastructure needed by the United Nations to be present and to implement programs," said Harneis.

The U.N. has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen with some 21 million people needing aid.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

UN

Houthi

Telecom

Gear

Yemen

Aid

LBCI Next
US sanctions Iran's interior minister after crackdown on protests
Lebanon Cabinet approves transfer of convicted Syrians to Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-14

Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-11-14

UN says tens of thousands of displaced people missing in Sudan's Darfur

LBCI
World News
2025-12-05

Vessel off Yemen reports exchange of fire with small crafts, British Maritime agency says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Syria government announces seizure of two Kurdish-held oil fields

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
Middle East News
12:45

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Syria aims to close civilian detention camps linked to ISIS

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Siemens Energy, Thyssenkrupp to join German economy minister on Saudi Arabia trip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More