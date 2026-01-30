UN says Houthi seizure of telecom gear threatens Yemen aid

Yemen's Iran‑aligned Houthi paramilitary has removed critical telecommunications equipment belonging to the U.N., the global body said on Friday, warning that further restrictions on its work would fuel a worsening humanitarian crisis.



The Houthis, who control areas in north Yemen, entered at least six unstaffed U.N. offices in the capital Sanaa and took telecommunications equipment and several vehicles to an unknown location, the U.N.'s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Julien Harneis said in a statement.



"This equipment is part of the minimum infrastructure needed by the United Nations to be present and to implement programs," said Harneis.



The U.N. has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen with some 21 million people needing aid.







Reuters