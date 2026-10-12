Seoul says multiple North Korean ballistic missiles were fired

World News
12-10-2026 | 01:08
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Seoul says multiple North Korean ballistic missiles were fired
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Seoul says multiple North Korean ballistic missiles were fired

South Korea said Monday that North Korea had fired multiple ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

"Our military detected around 09:20 (0020 GMT) several ballistic missiles launched from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the Sea of Japan.

"Our military has stepped up surveillance and vigilance against possible additional launches," it added.

AFP

World News

South Korea

North Korea

Sea of Japan

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