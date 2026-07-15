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EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine
World News
15-07-2026 | 07:19
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EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced a "drone deal" with Ukraine to boost joint production of the key battlefield technology.
"This deal will bring together Ukrainian ingenuity and Europe's industrial scale," von der Leyen said in Kyiv, after receiving an award from President Volodymyr Zelensky.
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