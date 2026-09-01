Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 07:05
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Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz
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Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Two supertankers carrying Saudi oil were struck by unknown projectiles within minutes of each other while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz late on Monday, according to shipping intelligence and tracking firms Marisks and Kpler.

"The near-simultaneous incidents represent a further escalation in the threat environment within the Omani corridor," Marisks said.

The tankers each loaded 2 million barrels of Saudi crude at the Juaymah terminal last week, Kpler data showed. Saudi ⁠Aramco resumed oil loadings and sales from inside the strait in August.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Tankers

Saudi Arabia

Oil

Attack

Strait of Hormuz

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