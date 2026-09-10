'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port: State media

A fire on a foreign-flagged ship docked in an eastern Chinese port has caused "heavy casualties," state media said Thursday, with President Xi Jinping calling for urgent search and rescue operations.



"A foreign cargo ship of Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, Shandong province, caught fire during its port call for maintenance, causing heavy casualties," state news agency Xinhua said.



Xi "stressed the need to urgently search for missing persons... and strictly hold those responsible to account," it added.



AFP



