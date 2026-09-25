A federal appeals court on Friday declined to block a ‌Defense Department order blacklisting Anthropic from government contracts and deeming the AI startup a national security risk.



The ruling from ⁠the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came in a lawsuit by Anthropic challenging its designation by the Pentagon as a national security supply chain ‌risk, ⁠which the startup says has cost it billions of dollars in lost business and damaged ⁠its reputation ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering.



The designation has been ⁠blocked by a judge overseeing a separate legal ⁠challenge in California federal court.



Reuters