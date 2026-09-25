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US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic
World News
25-09-2026 | 11:41
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US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic
A federal appeals court on Friday declined to block a Defense Department order blacklisting Anthropic from government contracts and deeming the AI startup a national security risk.
The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came in a lawsuit by Anthropic challenging its designation by the Pentagon as a national security supply chain risk, which the startup says has cost it billions of dollars in lost business and damaged its reputation ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering.
The designation has been blocked by a judge overseeing a separate legal challenge in California federal court.
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