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Iran defends two-day proposal for peace talks after US rejects conditions
Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 04:37
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Iran defends two-day proposal for peace talks after US rejects conditions
Iran defended a proposal on Monday to restart peace talks in as few as two days as the most reasonable offer on the table, after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called some of Iran's conditions "outrageous and ridiculous."
"Is it unreasonable that Iran demands that U.S. illegal sanctions and its naval blockade must be lifted before negotiations start and that the war should end on all fronts?" Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told a weekly press conference in response to Rubio's remarks.
Baghaei also said U.S. pressure on Iraq to close most of its borders with Iran should not affect bilateral ties with Baghdad, after Iraq's foreign minister said Washington was pushing for such a move.
Baghaei dismissed a U.S. military task force aimed at restricting Iran's land trade as a diversion following President Donald Trump's Republicans' losses in midterm elections.
Reuters
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