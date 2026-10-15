US military weighs use of ‘mother of all bombs’ in potential future strikes on Iran, CNN says

The U.S. military has developed strike plans that could include using ‌the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as the "mother of all bombs," against Iranian energy ⁠infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders renewed combat operations, CNN reported on Thursday citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.



The potential deployment of the largest ‌non-nuclear ⁠bomb in the U.S. arsenal would mark a significant escalation in the conflict, although ⁠officials familiar with military planning discussions told CNN questions remain over ⁠its effectiveness in achieving Washington's strategic objectives.



Reuters