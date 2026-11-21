U.N. talks on regulating weapons with little or no human oversight ended on Saturday with a pledge for further discussions to develop new rules within two years, an outcome weakened by Russia's opposition and disappointing human rights groups.



Proponents had called for legally binding rules within a short timeframe to regulate weapons systems that can identify and engage targets with varying degrees of autonomy, ⁠sometimes called "killer robots".



Around 100 countries backed this position but big arms-producing nations like the U.S., Russia and Israel opposed this, resulting in a watered-down agreement that left open the question of whether future measures would be legally binding.



The member states of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons had been meeting in Geneva since Monday as alarm grows over the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems in conflicts, including in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East.



The U.N. secretary-general, the pope and the Red Cross have all called for strong and legally binding rules.



Reuters