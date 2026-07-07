President Aoun condemns Damascus bombing, says Syria’s stability is tied to Lebanon’s

Lebanon News
07-07-2026 | 10:58
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President Aoun condemns Damascus bombing, says Syria’s stability is tied to Lebanon’s
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President Aoun condemns Damascus bombing, says Syria’s stability is tied to Lebanon’s

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the bombing that took place in Damascus, saying that targeting the security of the Syrian capital at this sensitive time represents an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine its path toward recovery.

Aoun expressed Lebanon’s full solidarity with Syria, its people and institutions, in confronting all attempts to undermine its security, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He reiterated that Syria’s stability is an integral part of the stability of Lebanon and the entire region.

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condemns

Damascus

bombing,

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stability

Lebanon’s

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