Russia says hit Ukraine rail site 'used to transport military cargo' from Europe

World News
13-09-2026 | 11:32
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Russia says hit Ukraine rail site &#39;used to transport military cargo&#39; from Europe
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Russia says hit Ukraine rail site 'used to transport military cargo' from Europe

Russia said Sunday it struck "railway infrastructure" in western Ukraine used to "transport military cargo" from Europe, after Poland and Ukraine said Moscow hit a Warsaw-bound passenger train and an area near the Polish border.

"Strikes have continued on railway infrastructure in the western regions of Ukraine, which are used to transport military cargo from European countries," Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Europe

Poland

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