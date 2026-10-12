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Amal Shehadeh: Explosion at northern Israeli border wounds 12
Middle East News
12-10-2026 | 08:23
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Amal Shehadeh: Explosion at northern Israeli border wounds 12
An explosion occurred in the Reches Ramim area along Israel’s northern border, injuring 12 Israelis, including four who were seriously wounded, according to LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh.
Initial reports indicate that the blast may have been caused by an exploding shell.
Middle East News
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