Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks

World
2023-01-20 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks

The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions.

The European Commission is set to propose tougher CO2 standards next month for heavy goods vehicles to comply with the bloc's climate change goals.

It has already set more ambitious targets for cars, including a 2035 deadline for all new cars sold in Europe to have zero CO2 emissions.

Next month's EU proposal should set a 100 percent zero emissions target for heavy duty vehicles, the four countries said. They did not specify a target date but said it must comply with the EU's goal to have zero net greenhouse gas emissions across its economy by 2050.

"The upcoming revision of the CO2 standards for HDVs (heavy duty vehicles) provides a unique opportunity to send a strong signal to the market and incentivize a timely transition," the countries said in a joint document published on Friday.

The four nations also called for a stronger 2030 emissions target for trucks and buses, adding that CO2 limits should be expanded to cover more road freight vehicles because about 35 percent of the sector's emissions are not in the EU's existing CO2 standards.

Transport accounts for nearly a quarter of EU emissions and has bucked the EU's overall trend of falling CO2 output over the past three decades, threatening its target to cut the bloc's net emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030.

Growing demand for freight transport raised CO2 emissions from heavy duty vehicles each year from 2014 until the COVID-19 pandemic brought a temporary reduction in 2020, the EU environment agency says.

Next month's proposal will replace the bloc's current requirement for manufacturers to ensure their new truck fleets emit 30 percent less CO2 in 2030 than in 2019-2020 - a goal designed to nudge the sector towards electric or hydrogen-powered engines instead of fossil fuels.

World

Countries

Urge

EU

CO2

Emitting

Trucks

Netherlands

Belgium

Luxemburg

Denmark

Emissions

Net Zero

Greenhouse

Gas

Economy

Climate

Change

LBCI Next
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail
Recession angst triggers worst day of year for European stocks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-10

Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis

LBCI
Variety
09:14

Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

LBCI
World
2023-01-18

Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

EU's record recovery fund at risk as countries struggle to meet deadline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:28

For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns

LBCI
World
09:24

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
09:09

Britain faces new ambulance strike dates in Feb, March

LBCI
World
08:34

Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-27

Lebanon's Al Riyadi club 1st in FIBA WASL Power Ranking

LBCI
World
06:17

Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul's posh Gangnam district

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-06

Alfa, Touch employees declare open-ended strike, vow escalation

LBCI
Sports
07:59

Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app