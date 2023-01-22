News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises
World
2023-01-22 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises
China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with its people praying for health after three years of stress and financial hardship under the pandemic, as officials reported almost 13,000 new deaths caused by the virus between January 13 and 19.
Queues stretched for about one kilometer (a half-mile) outside the iconic Lama temple in Beijing, which had been repeatedly shut before COVID-19 restrictions ended in early December, with thousands of people waiting for their turn to pray for their loved ones.
One Beijing resident said she wished the year of the rabbit will bring "health to everyone".
"I think this wave of the pandemic is gone," said the 57-year-old, who only gave her last name, Fang. "I didn’t get the virus, but my husband and everyone in my family did. I still think it's important to protect ourselves."
Earlier, officials reported almost 13,000 deaths related to COVID in hospitals between January 13 and 19, adding to the nearly 60,000 in the month or so before that. Chinese health experts say the wave of infections across the country has already peaked.
The death toll update, from China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, comes amid doubts over Beijing's data transparency and remains extremely low by global standards.
Hospitals and funeral homes were overwhelmed after China abandoned the world's strictest regime of COVID controls and mass testing on Dec. 7 in an abrupt policy U-turn, which followed historic protests against the curbs.
The death count reported by Chinese authorities excludes those who died at home, and some doctors have said they are discouraged from putting COVID on death certificates.
REUTERS
World
China
Chinese
COVID-19
Deaths
Case
Infection
Lunar New Year
Next
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2022-12-23
‘A very tough road ahead’ for China as COVID-19 cases spiral
World
2022-12-23
‘A very tough road ahead’ for China as COVID-19 cases spiral
0
World
2022-12-09
China struggles with COVID-19 infections after controls ease
World
2022-12-09
China struggles with COVID-19 infections after controls ease
0
World
2023-01-20
For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns
World
2023-01-20
For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns
0
World
2023-01-14
China reports huge rise in COVID-related deaths after data criticism
World
2023-01-14
China reports huge rise in COVID-related deaths after data criticism
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:36
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
World
10:36
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
0
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
0
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
0
World
06:04
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
World
06:04
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Variety
2023-01-18
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
0
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
2023-01-11
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
World
2023-01-11
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
3
World
05:11
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
World
05:11
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
4
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
5
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
6
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
7
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
8
World
05:38
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
World
05:38
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store