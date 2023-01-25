Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry

World
2023-01-25 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may not be suitable for an Australian visa because of his history of anti-Semitic remarks, a government minister said on Wednesday, as pressure mounted to deny the award-winning rapper entry.

Minister for Education Jason Clare condemned Ye's "awful" anti-Semitic comments involving Hitler and the Holocaust, saying others who had made similar statements had been denied visas.

"People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected," Clare said in an interview on Channel Nine. "I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."

A spokesperson for Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local media reported that Ye would visit to Australia to meet the family of his partner, Bianca Censori, who grew up in Melbourne.

Ye has been dropped by major corporate partners, including Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and banned from Twitter because of anti-Semitic remarks and outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

Australia has previously refused or revoked visas to far-right figures for failing the "good character" test. British conspiracy theorist David Icke had his visa revoked in 2019, just before starting a speaking tour.

Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, a male-only group who identify as "Western Chauvists", was denied a visa in 2018 after a public campaign that included a petition with 81,000 signatories, according to local media.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton, immigration minister under a previous government, said on Tuesday that he would be inclined to ban Ye but that it was a decision for the government.

"His anti-Semitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct [and] his behavior are appalling," he told 3AW radio. "He's not a person of good character and the minister has the ability to stop somebody coming into our country of bad character."

Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, met officials on Tuesday to argue for an entry ban.

"We had a sympathetic hearing," Wertheim said on Sky News. "We've made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail in that letter."

Reuters

World

Australia

Minister

Kanye West

Denied

Entry

American

Rapper

Ye

Anti-Semitic

Remarks

Awful

Comments

Visa

Adidas

Banned

Twitter

LBCI Next
US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-27

‘We welcome him back’: Djokovic returns to Australia one year after deportation

LBCI
World
2022-12-19

Australia foreign minister to visit China as diplomatic ties improve

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-01

Education Minister sets Christmas and New Year holidays

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port

LBCI
World
09:24

Cargo ship sinks off Japan, leaving two dead, nine missing

LBCI
World
09:04

UNESCO lists Rachid Karami International Fair on its World Heritage List

LBCI
World
08:45

China says peak COVID infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Badri Daher has been released

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Turkey's inflation seen at 42.5 percent in 2023, GDP growth at 3 percent

LBCI
Variety
07:45

For the first time in Lebanon, separating Siamese twins ends successfully

LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app