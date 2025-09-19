‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

19-09-2025 | 10:08
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut marked the 249th Anniversary of the United States of America’s Independence Day with a reception attended by top Lebanese officials.

During the event, Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson praised Lebanon’s new government and security institutions, saying, “The United States shares the vision of a sovereign Lebanon that chooses unity over division, stability over strife, and growth over stagnation. Lebanon can move forward—not in the shadow of the past, but toward the light of a better future because we know that when Lebanon thrives, the region thrives.”

She highlighted the role of the Lebanese army, noting, “The Lebanese Armed Forces stand as the guardian of Lebanon’s sovereignty. They embody the spirit of unity, protection, and peace that leaders like President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam have rightly called the ‘cornerstone of Lebanon’s future.’”

Johnson pointed to progress in disarming non-state groups, including Hezbollah, but stressed more work is needed.

“Ten months after the U.S.-mediated cessation of hostilities, the Lebanese Armed Forces have done admirable work to disarm Hezbollah and other non-state groups in Lebanon. Still, more work is needed to ensure the state’s monopoly of weapons across all Lebanese territory.”

She added that the government’s early reforms, security improvements, and municipal elections demonstrate momentum, creating opportunities for Lebanon to restore investor confidence and build a stable, unified future.

She further described Lebanon as “an experience. A treasure. A home. As my official mission in Lebanon draws to an end, my wish is for the world to see what I have seen, and to fall in love with Lebanon, all year round.”

Ambassador Johnson also stressed that “the state must have a monopoly on arms. Reforms must continue. Divisions must give way to a shared national purpose. And the Lebanese people must remain at the heart of every decision.”

“The United States is proud to travel that road with the Lebanese people. Our partnership is not only about diplomacy and investments—it’s about possibility. We believe in Lebanon’s future. We want American companies and the world to invest in Lebanon – to uplift its talent, and to experience its culture and unmatched beauty. We want to see jobs created not just in one city, but in every town and village.”

