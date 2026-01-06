News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
11
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
11
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
News Bulletin Reports
06-01-2026 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
After the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule, Lebanese families who had lived for years in border villages inside Syrian territory fled what they feared would be deadly reprisals, only to face displacement once again—this time inside Lebanon.
Their shared story is defined by one reality: they are Lebanese who built their lives in areas that later became front lines.
In the Imam Ali camp in the northeastern town of Hermel, more than 1,000 people are now sheltering inside 253 residential units. The residents include displaced Lebanese families as well as Syrians who were forced to leave overcrowded husseiniyas and temporary shelters.
The complex consists of small housing units designed for families, alongside a prayer hall. In recent days, reports have circulated alleging that former Syrian political or military figures may be present inside the site.
Many of those displaced lost their homes and livelihoods. While humanitarian aid remains essential, some residents have sought to regain a measure of self-reliance by opening modest shops within the limited space available inside the complex.
Children’s education has been ensured through the efforts of displaced Syrian and Lebanese teachers who are living at the site with their families.
Like other displacement camps, the Imam Ali complex is under the supervision of the Lebanese army.
On Tuesday morning, Army Intelligence conducted a search operation as part of routine inspections carried out inside such sites.
According to on-the-ground observations, no presence was identified that could be considered sensitive or linked to officers from Syria’s former regime.
Security sources say the army has not found any wanted individuals or prohibited materials at the complex since it opened, stressing that its residents consist solely of civilian families and young civilians.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Syria’s
border
villages
displacement
Lebanon:
Inside
Hermel’s
Next
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-30
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Lebanon News
2025-10-30
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24
Christmas returns quietly to some southern Lebanese border villages after war damage
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24
Christmas returns quietly to some southern Lebanese border villages after war damage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-05
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-05
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-05
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-05
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
2
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
4
Middle East News
11:59
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
Middle East News
11:59
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
5
Middle East News
08:40
Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources
Middle East News
08:40
Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources
6
Middle East News
13:40
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
Middle East News
13:40
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
7
Lebanon News
09:37
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
09:37
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
8
Lebanon News
07:01
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:01
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More