From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

News Bulletin Reports
06-01-2026 | 12:45
High views
From Syria's border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel's Imam Ali camp
2min
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

After the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule, Lebanese families who had lived for years in border villages inside Syrian territory fled what they feared would be deadly reprisals, only to face displacement once again—this time inside Lebanon. 

Their shared story is defined by one reality: they are Lebanese who built their lives in areas that later became front lines.

In the Imam Ali camp in the northeastern town of Hermel, more than 1,000 people are now sheltering inside 253 residential units. The residents include displaced Lebanese families as well as Syrians who were forced to leave overcrowded husseiniyas and temporary shelters.

The complex consists of small housing units designed for families, alongside a prayer hall. In recent days, reports have circulated alleging that former Syrian political or military figures may be present inside the site.

Many of those displaced lost their homes and livelihoods. While humanitarian aid remains essential, some residents have sought to regain a measure of self-reliance by opening modest shops within the limited space available inside the complex.

Children’s education has been ensured through the efforts of displaced Syrian and Lebanese teachers who are living at the site with their families.

Like other displacement camps, the Imam Ali complex is under the supervision of the Lebanese army. 

On Tuesday morning, Army Intelligence conducted a search operation as part of routine inspections carried out inside such sites. 

According to on-the-ground observations, no presence was identified that could be considered sensitive or linked to officers from Syria’s former regime. 

Security sources say the army has not found any wanted individuals or prohibited materials at the complex since it opened, stressing that its residents consist solely of civilian families and young civilians.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Syria’s

border

villages

displacement

Lebanon:

Inside

Hermel’s

Download now the LBCI mobile app
