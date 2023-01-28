Zelenskiy calls situation on Ukrainian front 'extremely acute'

World
2023-01-28 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Zelenskiy calls situation on Ukrainian front &#39;extremely acute&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskiy calls situation on Ukrainian front 'extremely acute'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the situation at the front remained "extremely acute", particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia is stepping up an offensive.

Zelenskiy reported major battles for Vuhledar, to the southwest of Donetsk, and Bakhmut, to the northeast. Bakhmut has largely been pulverized by repeated Russian attacks.

"The occupiers are not just storming our positions, they are deliberately and methodically destroying the towns and villages around them, with artillery, air strikes, missiles," he said in an evening video address. "The Russian army has no shortage of lethal means and can only be stopped by force."

The area around Bakhmut, with a pre-war population of 70,000, has seen some of the most brutal fighting of the 11-month-old war. The town has symbolic importance for both Russia and Ukraine, though Western military analysts say it has little strategic significance.


REUTERS

World

Russia

Ukraine

War

Attack

President

Ukrainian

Russian

LBCI Next
Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new US envoy early next week - RIA
US consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-09

Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east

LBCI
World
2022-12-16

Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two

LBCI
World
2022-12-11

Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

ICRC pays visits to Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:24

US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
World
08:37

EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit

LBCI
World
06:37

Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship

LBCI
World
06:24

Nestle unveils $100 mln Colombia investment to grow capacity

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app