Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

2023-02-03 | 09:02
Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88
Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer best known for his metallic ensembles and space age designs of the 1960s, has died at the age of 88 in Portsall, Britanny.

The death of Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo, Paco Rabanne's birth name, was confirmed by a spokesperson for Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne label he exited two decades ago.


