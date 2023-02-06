Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean

2023-02-05 | 20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck Southern Turkey. It was felt across Syria, Lebanon, Greece, Cyprus, Iraq, Iran, and other locations in Europe and the Middle East.

 
The earthquake near Gaziantep occurred on the East Anatolian fault, an extension of the Yammouneh faultline in Lebanon. This explains why the earthquake was severely felt in Lebanon. 
 
 

