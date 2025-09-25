Abbas rejects October 7 attack, antisemitism

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas told the U.N. General Assembly Thursday that the October 7 attack on Israel did not represent his people and that he condemned antisemitism.



"Despite all that our people have suffered, we reject what Hamas carried out on October 7 -- actions that targeted Israeli civilians and took them hostages -- because these actions do not represent the Palestinian people, nor do they represent their just struggle for freedom and independence," Abbas said in a video address.







AFP