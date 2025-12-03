Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks

Lebanon News
03-12-2025 | 06:44
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
0min
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks

Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat said the upcoming meeting in Naqoura is “very important,” but stressed that Lebanon must first disarm Hezbollah before any economic or other bilateral relations can be discussed. 

The minister emphasized that only after the Lebanese state addresses the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons can talks on cooperation proceed.

