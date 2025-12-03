News
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Lebanon News
03-12-2025 | 06:44
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat said the upcoming meeting in Naqoura is “very important,” but stressed that Lebanon must first disarm Hezbollah before any economic or other bilateral relations can be discussed.
The minister emphasized that only after the Lebanese state addresses the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons can talks on cooperation proceed.
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
Lebanon’s General Security: 12th phase of refugee return via Masnaa border crossing on Thursday
Previous
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
2025-10-13
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
2025-09-09
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
2025-09-22
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks
US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks
07:11
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
03:54
Lebanon’s General Security: 12th phase of refugee return via Masnaa border crossing on Thursday
Lebanon’s General Security: 12th phase of refugee return via Masnaa border crossing on Thursday
03:37
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks
US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks
07:11
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
2025-10-15
Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas
Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas
11:50
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
13:15
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
03:37
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
10:23
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
07:11
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
03:27
Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
03:30
Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation
Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation
06:44
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
