Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook

World
2023-02-07 | 04:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA&#39;s hawkish outlook
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook

The dollar eased on Tuesday after its rally the previous day, but still hovered near a one-month peak as traders raised their forecasts of how high the US Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, surged in the aftermath of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), rising as much as 1 percent to an intra-day high of $0.6952, and last traded $0.6932.
 
The RBA raised its cash rate by an expected 25 basis points on Tuesday and reiterated that further increases would be needed - a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected.

"By stating that, in its view, inflation will stay high for a protracted period, the RBA is undermining any thoughts of easing later this year or early next," said Rob Carnell, ING's regional head of research, Asia-Pacific.
 
"This will lift longer-term bond yields and short-term rate expectations. It will give the AUD (Australian dollar) a boost too."

Elsewhere, markets were recovering from the shock of Friday's United States jobs report, which showed that nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs in January, pointing to a stubbornly resilient labor market.

The report wrongfooted traders banking on an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hiking cycle and gave the US currency a leg up, though it gave back some gains in Asia trade on Tuesday.
 
Sterling was last 0.2 percent higher at $1.2046, after tumbling to a one-month low of $1.2006 in the previous session.

Similarly, the kiwi rose 0.29 percent to $0.6323, but was not far from Monday's one-month trough of $0.6271.

The euro gained 0.08 percent to $1.0735, having slid to $1.0709 in the previous session, the lowest since Jan. 9.

"Since last Friday, (when) the US reported a stronger than expected jobs number, this has reversed expectations that the Fed would pivot in its monetary policy," said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets.

"I don't think the jobs number is key ... but it's definitely a major impact on (the Fed's) monetary policy."

US Treasury yields have risen on the back of higher rate expectations, with two-year yields last at 4.4267 percent, after touching a one-month high of 4.4930 percent on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year yields were last at 3.6192 percent, having similarly climbed to a four-week peak of 3.6550 percent in the previous session.

Futures pricing show that markets are expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5.1 percent by June, compared with expectations of less than 5 percent prior to Friday's jobs report.

The surging US currency pushed the US dollar index to a near one-month high of 103.76 on Monday. It was last 0.13 percent lower at 103.47.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Japanese yen rose 0.3 percent to 132.26 per dollar, but remained pinned near Monday's one-month low of 132.90 per dollar.

Data on Tuesday showed that Japan's real wages rose in December for the first time in nine months, though uncertainty remains over whether pay hikes will continue to sustain the country's economic recovery.

A newspaper report on Monday said that Japan's government has sounded out Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor. Amamiya is considered by markets as more dovish than other contenders.

"I don't think the BOJ will reverse monetary policy," said CMC's Teng, on market hopes the central bank will abandon its yield curve control policy once a new governor takes office.
 
"There are still economic concerns, there are still recessionary risks."
 

World

US

Dollar

Aussie

Australia

RBA

Hawkish

Outlook

Inflation

Interest

Rates

Economy

Government

Finance

LBCI Next
French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-04

Dollar falls as Europe inflation cools and China lifts the Aussie

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Yen jumps, dollar steady ahead of US inflation data

LBCI
World
07:04

The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03

Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:18

Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives

LBCI
World
07:04

The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty

LBCI
World
06:59

Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east

LBCI
World
06:40

French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:02

Price of gasoline drops slightly

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

Russia may switch to Brent-based oil taxes – Kommersant

LBCI
Middle East
04:46

RPT Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
06:45

Iran unveils an underground air force base

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app