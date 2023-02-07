Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron

World
2023-02-07 | 10:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron

Public transport, schools and refinery supplies in France were disrupted on Tuesday as trade unions led a third wave of nationwide strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement.

Tuesday's multi-sector walkouts come a day after pension reform legislation began its bumpy passage through parliament, and are a test of Macron's ability to enact change without a working majority in the National Assembly.
 
The government says people must work two years longer - meaning for most until the age of 64 - in order to keep the budget of one of the industrial world's most generous pension systems in the black.

The French spend the largest number of years in retirement among OECD countries - a deeply cherished benefit that a substantial majority are reluctant to give up, polls show.

At the start of a protest march in Paris, union leaders Philippe Martinez of the hardleft CGT and Laurent Berger of the moderate CFDT stood side by side to denounce the pension reform.
 
"This reform will upend the lives of several generations. If the government stubbornly forges ahead, we will step up our protest with longer and harder actions," Martinez said.

Berger, whose union traditionally takes a more conciliatory stance, rejected sweeteners offered by the government, such as increasing the lowest pensions.

"These concessions are just patches. Increasing the legal retirement to 64 is the core of this reform and it is deeply unfair. It is a democratic folly for the government to turn a deaf ear to the protest," he said.
 
Strike participation appeared lower than a week earlier, data showed, but the government will be watching street protests to gauge how strong public opposition remains.

"We're worn out by work," pensioner Bernard Chevalier said at a protest in the Riviera city of Nice. "Retirement should be a second life, not a waiting room for death."

Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt dismissed opposition accusations that the government was in denial over the scale of public protests, and said change was needed.

"The pension system is loss-making and if we care about the system, we must save it," the minister told RMC radio.

'YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND'
Strike participation among teachers fell to 14 percent from 26 percent the previous week, while among workers at state-run energy giant EDF it was 30 percent, down from 40 percent.

TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said deliveries of refined oil products from its sites had been suspended. Power production was down by some 4.3 gigawatts (GW) - roughly 6 percent of capacity.

The government says the reform will allow gross savings of more than 17 billion euros ($18 billion) per year by 2030.

Unions and leftwing opponents say the money can be found elsewhere, notably from the wealthy, and that workers need protecting.

"Those of you who support this reform don't understand how tough jobs are, what it's like to wake up with an aching back," Rachel Keke, the first cleaner in France to become a lawmaker, told a raucous debate in parliament on Monday.

"You don't understand what it's like to take medication to get through the work day. You don't understand because it's not a world you live in," the leftist lawmaker continued to applause from opposition benches.

Conservative opponents, whose support Macron needs for a working majority in the National Assembly, want concessions for those who start working young.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has offered to let some people who start work early also retire early - but Les Republicains lawmakers are divided over whether the proposed starting age of 20-21 is low enough.
 
 

World

Third

Wave

French

France

Protests

Retirement

Pension

Reform

Pressure

Macron

Transport

Schools

Refinery

Supplies

Strike

LBCI Next
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-19

France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

France hit by second nationwide strike against pension reform

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

Macron presses ahead with pension reform as French discontent swells

LBCI
World
06:40

French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:18

Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives

LBCI
World
07:04

The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty

LBCI
World
06:59

Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east

LBCI
World
06:40

French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02

Jounieh attempts to avoid future floods-[REPORT]

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app