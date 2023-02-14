News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
2023-02-14 | 09:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Romania on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) and the epicenter was 56 km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania, the EMSC said.
Reuters
World
Romania
Earthquake
Europe
Magnitude
EMSC
European Mediterranean Seismological Center
Next
China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:22
Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing
World
10:22
Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing
0
World
10:03
EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move
World
10:03
EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move
0
Middle East
09:58
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
Middle East
09:58
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
0
Middle East
09:51
Israeli troops kill Palestinian, 17, in West Bank clash
Middle East
09:51
Israeli troops kill Palestinian, 17, in West Bank clash
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:22
Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing
World
10:22
Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing
0
World
10:03
EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move
World
10:03
EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move
0
World
08:52
China's Xi calls for early resolution of Iran nuclear issue
World
08:52
China's Xi calls for early resolution of Iran nuclear issue
0
World
08:46
Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins
World
08:46
Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:48
Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal
Variety
09:48
Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal
0
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
0
Middle East
09:12
Earthquake drone footage shows depth of destruction in Turkish town
Middle East
09:12
Earthquake drone footage shows depth of destruction in Turkish town
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
15:43
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
World
15:43
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
2
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
3
Lebanon Economy
11:32
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
Lebanon Economy
11:32
Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions
5
Lebanon Economy
13:01
Capital Control Law is long overdue: European Observatory
Lebanon Economy
13:01
Capital Control Law is long overdue: European Observatory
6
Middle East
05:28
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
Middle East
05:28
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
7
Press Highlights
04:14
Kanaan confirms he is against trapping deposits
Press Highlights
04:14
Kanaan confirms he is against trapping deposits
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store