Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania

2023-02-14 | 09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Romania on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) and the epicenter was 56 km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania, the EMSC said.
 

